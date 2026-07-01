AIDWA Stages Protest in Guwahati Against Rising Prices of Essential Commodities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The South-East Regional Committee of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest at Basistha against the rising prices of essential commodities, alleging that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Assam had failed to control inflation. The protesters marched from New Market to Basistha Chariali, where AIDWA leaders and representatives of allied organisations addressed the gathering.

The speakers alleged that rising prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG had increased the cost of essential commodities, transport and healthcare. They also criticised the reported proposal to reduce the annual supply of subsidised Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) LPG cylinders from nine to four. The organisation later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the Basistha police administration, demanding a rollback of the LPG price hike, restoration of subsidised LPG supply, expansion of the Public Distribution System (PDS), reduction in fuel prices and measures to lower medicine and healthcare costs.

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