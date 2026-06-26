Guwahati Police Recover 14 Stolen LPG Cylinders, Nab Key Suspect

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police arrested a 22-year-old man and recovered 14 stolen LPG cylinders during an operation in the city.

The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar Roy of the Cycle Factory area, was apprehended while allegedly attempting to sell a stolen LPG cylinder. Based on information obtained during the investigation, police conducted follow-up searches and recovered additional stolen cylinders.

Police seized 14 LPG cylinders, including 12 domestic and two commercial cylinders, which had allegedly been stolen from various locations in the Fatasil Ambari area. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the thefts.

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