AIIMS Guwahati becomes NE’s first ATLS Provider Centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIIMS Guwahati achieved a major milestone by becoming the first institution in the Northeast to receive accreditation as an Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Provider Centre. Under the leadership of Prof. (Col.) Ashok Puranik, Executive Director, the institute conducted its inaugural ATLS Provider Course from December 12 to 14, 2025.

The programme was attended by Prof. (Dr.) M. C. Mishra, Chair of ATLS India and former Director of AIIMS New Delhi, along with ATLS faculty members from across the country. The accreditation aimed to strengthen standardized trauma management, particularly during the critical golden hour, and marked a significant step towards improving trauma care and emergency response capacity in the region.

