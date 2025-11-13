AIIMS Guwahati to host conference of medical laboratory scientists

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Medical Laboratory Technicians’ Association (AAMLTA), in collaboration with the ICMLS North East Chapter, announced that the 6th National Conference of the Indian Confederation of Medical Laboratory Science (ICMLS-2025) would be held at AIIMS, Guwahati on November 15 and 16.

The two-day conference aimed to advance laboratory science, promote quality diagnostics, and strengthen the professional identity of medical laboratory personnel in India. Delegates, experts, and laboratory professionals from across the country were expected to participate.

Dr. Pankaj Kaul, Chairperson of the State Allied & Healthcare Profession Council, Assam, would attend the inaugural session as Chief Guest. The Guests of Honour included Dr. Subash Chandra Gupta, Dr. Devajit Choudhury, and Mr. Ramesh Dahal.

Scientific sessions would cover pathology, biochemistry, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and emerging trends in laboratory technology. The event would also feature paper presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and the release of the ICMLS-2025 Souvenir, stated a press release.

