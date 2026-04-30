AIIMS Guwahati Hosts CME Workshop on DNA Biology, Molecular Diagnostics and Immunology Advances

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Biochemistry at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati organized a five-day Continuing Medical Education (CME)-cum-workshop from April 25 to 29, focusing on DNA biology, molecular diagnostics and recent advances in immunology. The programme marked both DNA Day and International Immunology Day and received support from the Department of Health Research under the Government of India.

More than 125 delegates took part in the event, which featured expert sessions led by specialists from leading institutions. Among the speakers were Amit Awasthi, Amit Singh, Rupesh Srivastava and Diganta Das. The sessions addressed emerging areas in immunology, including gut microbiota in inflammatory bowel disease, macrophage metabolism in tuberculosis, primary immunodeficiency disorders and the interaction between the gut, immune system and bone health.

The academic sessions were followed by a hands-on training component, where participants worked on advanced laboratory techniques such as DNA and RNA isolation, assessment of nucleic acid quality, polymerase chain reaction-based analysis and droplet digital PCR. Addressing the gathering, Executive Director Ashok Puranik underscored the growing relevance of molecular diagnostics and immunology in contemporary healthcare. He stated that such initiatives played a crucial role in bridging the gap between research and clinical application, while encouraging participants to apply their learning in both patient care and scientific innovation. Head of the Department of Biochemistry Subash Gupta and faculty members expressed satisfaction over the active engagement shown by attendees throughout the programme.

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