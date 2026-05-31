AIIMS Guwahati Hosts Mega Road Safety Drive, Emphasises Focused Driving and Emergency Response Skills

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIIMS Guwahati organised a mega road safety awareness programme on Saturday to mark Trauma Awareness Month under the theme "Stay Focused, Stay Safe", drawing around 400 participants, including senior school students, drivers, police personnel and first responders.

The programme began with a cycle rally to promote road safety awareness and was attended by Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati Arshel Akhter and cyclists. Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, Prof. (Col) Ashok Puranik, inaugurated the event and highlighted the importance of public awareness initiatives.

Vice Chancellor of SSUHS Prof. (Dr.) Anup Kumar Barman, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police Subhasish Baruah and District Transport Officer Manoj Kumar Choudhury attended the programme and shared insights on road safety and accident prevention.

AIIMS Guwahati also released a road safety awareness booklet, while Team Nirbaak presented a mime performance on the causes of road accidents. Doctors conducted technical sessions featuring hands-on demonstrations and training on first responder roles and Basic Life Support in emergency situations.

The programme focused on promoting responsible driving, citizen awareness and emergency response skills to help reduce road traffic accidents.

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