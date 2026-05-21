Road safety measures reviewed in monthly DRSC meeting chaired by Deba Kumar Mishra at Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Kamrup, was held on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Co-District Commissioner’s Office, Rangia, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra. The meeting reviewed the status of actions taken in accordance with the decisions of the previous DRSC meeting and discussed various measures aimed at ensuring road safety and public convenience across the district.

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