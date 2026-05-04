AIIMS Guwahati inaugurates advanced neurosurgical operation theatre with CSR support

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GUWAHATI: AIIMS Guwahati strengthened its super-specialty healthcare services with the inauguration of an advanced neurosurgical operation theatre aimed at enhancing treatment capabilities across the North-East.

The state-of-the-art facility was formally unveiled by Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of the institute, in the presence of Surendra Kumar Majhi, Senior General Manager and Head of Project at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

The neurosurgical operation theatre was established with financial assistance of Rs 6.5 crore extended by the corporation under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The funding facilitated the installation of advanced equipment designed to improve precision, safety and outcomes in complex brain and spine surgeries.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Puranik underscored the importance of institutional collaborations in advancing healthcare infrastructure and reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to delivering accessible and high-quality medical services in the region. Majhi highlighted the organisation’s continued focus on contributing to social development through targeted CSR interventions, particularly in healthcare.

Officials stated that the new facility would significantly strengthen the management of complex neurosurgical cases and support the growing patient load at the institute, which serves as a key referral centre for the North-East.

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