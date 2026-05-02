AIIMS Guwahati Dismisses Viral Food Poisoning Allegations, Assures Student Safety

AIIMS Guwahati has dismissed viral claims of a mass food poisoning incident on its campus, stating that student safety remains its top priority and that no such large-scale outbreak has been confirmed.

The institute issued a clarification after a post on the social media platform X alleged that over 50 students had fallen ill due to unhygienic food served at the campus mess. The post quickly went viral, triggering widespread concern about food quality and student welfare.

However, responding to the claims, the institute said that only one suspected case of food-related illness has been reported so far. Officials emphasised that there is no evidence to support allegations of a массов outbreak and described the circulating posts as speculative and based on unverified information.

According to the administration, the affected individual has already received appropriate medical attention, and the situation is under close monitoring.

To address the concerns, the institute has constituted an enquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the matter. Preliminary findings, it said, do not indicate any mass food poisoning incident as suggested online.

In addition, the administration has initiated several precautionary steps, including inspections of food preparation areas, strengthening hygiene protocols, and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure strict compliance with food safety standards.

“Reports suggesting otherwise appear to be based on rumours and do not reflect the actual situation,” the institute said in its statement.

The controversy began after the viral post gained traction, but the institute has maintained that there is no cause for panic and that all necessary measures are being taken to safeguard student health.