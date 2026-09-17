Guwahati

AIIMS Guwahati Launches Cardiac Surgery Services with Successful Open-Heart Operations on Child and Woman

AIIMS Guwahati has commenced cardiac surgery services with the successful completion and discharge of its first two patients who underwent open-heart surgery at the institute on September 8.
AIIMS Guwahati
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIIMS Guwahati has commenced cardiac surgery services with the successful completion and discharge of its first two patients who underwent open-heart surgery at the institute on September 8.

The patients, a seven-year-old child and a 47-year-old woman from Assam, underwent successful procedures for congenital heart defects using a heart-lung machine, or cardiopulmonary bypass, which temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs during surgery. Both patients made a smooth and uneventful recovery following the procedures and were discharged in stable condition.

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AIIMS Guwahati
Cardiac surgery
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