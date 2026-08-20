58 Hojai students begin Arohan educational tour to IIT and AIIMS in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Under Assam Government's flagship scheme 'Arohan,' 58 meritorious students from Hojai district set off on an educational tour aimed at broadening their academic horizons and boosting career aspirations.

The trip was officially flagged off from the District Commissioner's Office located at the district headquarters, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai, on Wednesday, by a student along with the Hojai District Commissioner Sanjay Dutta. Organised by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Hojai, the tour will take students to premier national institutions in Guwahati, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

During the visit, the students will also participate in specialised career counselling sessions to help them define their future goals.

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