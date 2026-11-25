STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Institute Body (IB) of AIIMS Guwahati reviewed the institute’s healthcare delivery, academic activities, infrastructure development and future expansion plans at a meeting held on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Institute President Prof (Dr) B K S Sanjay. Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashok Puranik apprised members of the progress made in various areas, including faculty and manpower development.

The IB emphasised coordinated efforts, efficient administration, quality patient care and academic excellence. It also appreciated AIIMS Guwahati’s initiative to organise a Seminar on Disaster Medicine and Health Security in New Delhi, highlighting the importance of disaster preparedness, emergency response and healthcare security.

Following the meeting, the members inspected the hospital along with senior administrative and medical officials and faculty members. They reviewed hospital services, patient-care facilities and infrastructure, and expressed satisfaction with the progress. They also noted a gradual increase in the number of outpatients and inpatients.

The institute has commenced Cardiac Surgery and Gastro Surgery services, strengthening its capacity to provide specialised and tertiary healthcare to Assam and the wider North-Eastern region.

The IB members urged the public to make use of the facilities, including services under Ayushman Bharat and other government health schemes. They also highlighted the availability of Jan Aushadhi and AMRIT pharmacies offering affordable medicines, as well as accommodation for patients’ attendants on the campus.

The members expressed confidence that AIIMS Guwahati would continue to develop as a leading centre for healthcare, medical education and research in the region.