AIIMS Guwahati to observe International Yoga Day 2026

GUWAHATI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati is all set to commemorate the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 with a comprehensive series of activities. Organized by the Department of AYUSH under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the event aligns with the global theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing.” The core objective of the observance is to reinforce yoga as a holistic approach to physical health, mental resilience, and preventive healthcare across all age groups. The main programme is scheduled to take place on June 20, 2026, from 9:00 AM onwards at the AIIMS Guwahati campus.

As part of the observance, faculty members, administrative officers, doctors, nursing staff, and students will perform the Common Yoga Protocol collectively, advocating for the integration of yoga into daily life for a balanced lifestyle. Following the protocol session, the institute will host a Yogasana Competition across both Individual and Group categories, providing an opportunity for participants to showcase their discipline, flexibility and dedication to the practice. This collaborative initiative aims to raise widespread public awareness regarding the AYUSH systems of healthcare, positioning traditional Indian knowledge systems as an accessible and sustainable tool for promotive and preventive health.

Executive Director Prof. (Col.) Ashok Puranik urged people of all age groups to actively participate in the celebrations and join the sessions. The event is anticipated to serve as a collaborative platform bringing together medical professionals, students and the wider community to foster a unified culture of health, harmony, and active living.

This information was stated in a press release.

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