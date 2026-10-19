AIIMS Guwahati welcomes price cuts on 137 anti-cancer medicines

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIIMS Guwahati has welcomed the Centre's initiative to reduce the prices of 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines by up to 70 per cent from November 9, 2026, to make cancer treatment more affordable.

The initiative, undertaken by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, aims to rationalise trade margins on selected medicines and reduce the financial burden on patients and their families.

The medicines include pembrolizumab and durvalumab, used in cancer immunotherapy; osimertinib for certain types of lung cancer; bevacizumab for various cancers; denosumab for selected cases of breast and prostate cancer; and pegfilgrastim, which helps reduce the risk of infections associated with low white blood cell counts during treatment.

AIIMS Guwahati Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik said the price reductions would ease the financial burden on patients requiring these medicines. He stressed the need to raise awareness about the revised prices to ensure eligible patients benefited from the initiative.

Patients and caregivers can check the revised prices at hospital pharmacies, on the NPPA website and through the Pharma Sahi Daam application. Patients have been advised to consult their treating oncologists before making any changes to prescribed medicines or treatment.

Also Read: AIIMS Guwahati Hosts Mega Road Safety Drive, Emphasises Focused Driving and Emergency Response Skills