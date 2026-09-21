AIIPA Central Committee Meeting To Be Held In Guwahati On September 25-26

Guwahati: The Central Committee Meeting of the All India Insurance Pensioners’ Association (AIIPA), a national organisation representing insurance pensioners of LIC and public sector general insurance companies, will be held in Guwahati on September 25 and 26, 2026.

An organising committee comprising members of the LIC Pensioners Association, Guwahati Division, and the NER General Insurance Pensioners Association (NERGIPA) has been formed to host the meeting.

The two-day meeting is expected to discuss several long-pending issues concerning insurance pensioners, including periodic revision of basic pension, improvement in the medical scheme, introduction of cash medical allowance and preventive health check-ups.

Among the major issues on the agenda are the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all and scrapping of the National Pension System (NPS), in line with the demand for a unified pension system. The meeting will also discuss the introduction of a Universal Social Security Scheme and pension-related demands.

According to the organisers, the meeting will also deliberate on launching a nationwide campaign, along with in-service employees’ organisations, against the disinvestment and privatisation of the public sector insurance industry.

AIIPA leaders, including General Secretary K. Venugopal and former and present General Secretaries of the All India Insurance Employees’ Association (AIIEA), Sreekant Mishra and Amanullah Khan, are expected to attend the meeting as guests of honour.

An Open General Meeting will also be held at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Panbazar, Guwahati, on September 26 at 3 pm. A large number of insurance pensioners, employees and members of fraternal organisations are expected to participate in the meeting, which will be addressed by leaders of AIIPA and AIIEA.