Assam: Pension and GPF Samadhan Sabha held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Pension and GPF Samadhan Sabha, organised by the office of the Principal Accountant General (A&E), Assam, in coordination with the ARTPPG Department, Govt of Assam, was held on Friday at the DC Office, Kokrajhar. The programme was chaired by Pankaj Chakravarty, District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, and attended by ADCs, Assistant Commissioners, Heads of Line Departments, and other stakeholders. The Sabha focused on resolving pending Pension and GPF cases, addressing grievances of retired employees, and strengthening awareness among DDOs and Treasury Officers on Pension, GPF, and Accounts matters.

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