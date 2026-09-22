AIIPA meet in Guwahati to push pension reforms, oppose NPS and insurance privatisation

GUWAHATI: The Central Committee Meeting of the All India Insurance Pensioners Association (AIIPA) will be held in Guwahati on September 25 and 26, 2026, with the LIC Pensioners Association, Guwahati Division and NER General Insurance Pensioners Association organising the event.

The meeting will discuss pending issues of insurance pensioners, including periodical revision of basic pension, improvement of the mediclaim scheme, cash medical allowance and preventive health check-ups. It will also deliberate on restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, scrapping of the National Pension System, and a Universal Social Security Scheme and Pension.

The association will also discuss a nationwide campaign with in-service employees' organisations against disinvestment and privatisation of the public sector insurance industry. AIIPA leaders K. Venugopal and Sreekant Mishra, along with former and present All India Insurance Employees Association general secretaries and former president Amanulla Khan, will attend as guests of honour.

An open general meeting will be held at the Institution of Engineers auditorium in Panbazar on September 26. A large number of insurance pensioners, employees and members of fraternal organisations will attend the meeting, which will be addressed by AIIPA and AIIEA leaders, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: ASEB pensioners demand immediate implementation of MMLSAY scheme