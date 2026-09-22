Assam: ASEB pensioners demand immediate implementation of MMLSAY scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Executive Committee of the ASEB Pensioners Association held a meeting at Pensioners Bhawan in Sixmile, Guwahati, on Sunday, where it demanded the immediate implementation of Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) for pensioners.

The meeting, presided over by association president Tankeswar Sarma Parashar, was attended by around 60 office-bearers from different zones and branches across the state. The committee decided to implement the resolutions adopted at its 16th General Conference held in Bongaigaon.

The members expressed concern over the delay in implementing MMLSAY for pensioners and demanded its immediate introduction. They also urged the management to constitute a Pay Committee for revision of pay and pension without further delay. The meeting opposed the validation of the CCS Rules-2025 and resolved to extend support and solidarity to the programmes of the Forum of Civil Pensioner Associations.

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