Air India Express Introduces Direct Flights Connecting Guwahati to Jaipur

Guwahati: Air India Express has started a new daily flight between Guwahati and Jaipur, marking the first direct connection between the two cities.
At the same time, the airline has also improved travel options between Kolkata and Guwahati with the addition of a new daily flight service.
Air India Express has expanded its domestic network by adding new direct flights between Chennai and Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Bagdogra, and Kolkata and Varanasi, according to a statement from the airline.
They've also increased the number of flights on the popular Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram route to meet the growing demand.
With these new routes, Air India Express aims to give passengers more travel options across India. The airline now offers direct flights to more destinations, making it easier for people to explore different parts of the country.
The new flights will operate daily with convenient departure and arrival times.
Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India and part of the Tata group, runs over 380 flights daily, connecting 32 domestic and 15 international airports with a fleet of 82 aircraft.
Meanwhile, Jorhat will soon have a direct flight to New Delhi from October.
Currently, Jorhat has flight connectivity to Kolkata, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur, all operated by IndiGo Airlines. The addition of direct flights to New Delhi will significantly improve air travel options for the region.
The Union Aviation Minister, Rammohan Naidu, informed Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi that the service will begin in October.
Under the UDAN 5.0 round of bidding, the RCS routes connecting Jorhat to Delhi have been awarded to M/s SpiceJet with an 189-seater type of aircraft and a frequency of seven flights per week. The Scheduled Airlines Operator (SAO) may start the flight operation on the said routes by October 2024.
