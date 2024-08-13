Air India Express Introduces Direct Flights Connecting Guwahati to Jaipur

Guwahati: Air India Express has started a new daily flight between Guwahati and Jaipur, marking the first direct connection between the two cities.

At the same time, the airline has also improved travel options between Kolkata and Guwahati with the addition of a new daily flight service.

Air India Express has expanded its domestic network by adding new direct flights between Chennai and Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Bagdogra, and Kolkata and Varanasi, according to a statement from the airline.

They've also increased the number of flights on the popular Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram route to meet the growing demand.

With these new routes, Air India Express aims to give passengers more travel options across India. The airline now offers direct flights to more destinations, making it easier for people to explore different parts of the country.