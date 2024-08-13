‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Guwahati Hosts Bike Rally Organized by Police, Transport Departments

GUWAHATI: To celebrate the 78th Independence Day, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration, Assam police, and state transport department held a bike and car rally in Guwahati on Tuesday.

This event was part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which seeks to boost national pride and patriotism among the residents.

Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan said the rally is meant to encourage people to show the national flag and embrace patriotic feelings.

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner explained that the bike and car rally had been organized in line with government instructions.