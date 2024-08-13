‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Guwahati Hosts Bike Rally Organized by Police, Transport Departments

GUWAHATI: To celebrate the 78th Independence Day, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration, Assam police, and state transport department held a bike and car rally in Guwahati on Tuesday.
This event was part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which seeks to boost national pride and patriotism among the residents.
Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan said the rally is meant to encourage people to show the national flag and embrace patriotic feelings.
The Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner explained that the bike and car rally had been organized in line with government instructions.
He noted that for the past two years, they had been conducting Har Ghar Tiranga programs annually and that this rally was a continuation of those efforts.
He mentioned that similar rallies were taking place across Assam and emphasized that the main goal was to foster a sense of nationalism and ensure that everyone displayed their flag on August 15.
On Monday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a bike rally in Tinsukia with BJP Yuva Morcha members to support the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced that the third edition of the campaign would run from August 9-15, encouraging people to display the national flag at home and share selfies with it to boost national pride.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also supported the campaign by changing his social media profile picture to the Tricolour on August 9 and urging others to join in.
Modi changed his profile picture on X to the Tricolour. He asked everyone to do the same to support the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and make it a memorable movement.
On July 28, during the 112th "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi urged all Indians to participate in the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Independence Day campaign. He asked party leaders to ensure that the national flag is displayed on homes, businesses, and offices, noting the growing trend of sharing selfies with the flag on social media.
