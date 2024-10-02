Air Marshal Surat Singh Takes Command of Eastern Air Command

GUWAHATI: Air Marshal Surat Singh assumed the role of Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Indian Air Force on October 1, 2024.

Air Marshal Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned to the Fighter Stream of the IAF on 6 December 1986.

Singh in his very illustrious career has flown many fighter aircraft ranging from MiG-21; MiG-29; and Su-30 MKI that have given him over 2,900 hours of actual flying time.

His qualification is also strengthened by education from the Command and Staff College in Australia and National Defence College in Bangladesh, which further supports his strategic and operational capabilities.

He was equipped with wide operational flying experience, training, and varied staff assignments, which have culminated in commanding a MiG-29 Squadron, leading Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment, and commanding an Air Defence Node and a fighter station.

His Field commands apart, he has served as Director at the Directorate of Air Staff Inspection (DASI) and Air HQ, Air-I at South-Western Air Command, Principal Director at the Directorate of Personnel (Officers) and the Directorate of Operations (Offensive). The immediate past position held by him was that of Director General of Air Operations at Air HQs.

For his commendable service, Air Marshal Singh has been decorated with several awards. He won Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, followed by Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, and then Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015.

With rich operational experience combined with strategic acumen, Air Marshal Dhruv Cheetan Singh can rightly be expected to lead the Eastern Air Command to distinction by ensuring the continued operational excellence of the Indian Air Force.