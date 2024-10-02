Manipur Violence: Meitei Diaspora and Northeast Activists Hold Protest in Geneva

GENEVA: To raise awareness about the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Meitei community in Europe, along with activists from Northeast India, organized a protest in front of the Broken Chair at the United Nations Office in Geneva.

The protest was held during the 57th Session of the UN Human Rights Council with a demand to compel UNHCR, the Indian government, and the international community into action in the given scenario.

The protesters demanded that there be peace restored once again in Manipur, from where almost 230 people lost their lives and an estimated 60,000 were forced to flee due to violence starting on May 3, 2023.

Migrants from Myanmar's Kuki-Chin ethnicity, who have entered India in recent weeks, are behind the widespread unrest in the state, president of the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) Khuraijam Athouba said.

Criticising the government of India for not containing the Kuki militants, who have been growing their onslaughts along the valley foothills, he warned of this unrest becoming deadly from now on.

Athouba also denounced the inefficiency of the 90,000 security personnel deployed in Manipur and the poor conditions in relief camps for the evacuees.

He described the abduction of two Meitei youths as a form of terrorism, and said that unless checked, the rising drug activity in the state will propel Manipur into the Golden Triangle region.

Meanwhile, residents of Thoubal district have called for a 48-hour general strike protesting the failure of the government to get two abducted Meitei youths released from armed Kuki militants.

A Joint Action Committee, formed with the explicit purpose of taking up the abduction issue, has arranged the bandh which will begin at 3 AM today.

The strike will shut Asian Highway No. 1 and all shops and services, although medical service and religious activities are exempted to be carried out.

On September 27, two youths, Oinam Thoithoi Singh from Thoubal Leisangthem and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh from Thoubal Khekman Maning Leikai, were abducted by Kuki militants along with another youth named Ngangom Johnson.