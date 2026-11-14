AITUC Demands High-Level Probe into Tengakhat Oil Tank Farm Fire, Calls for Safety Reforms

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded an independent, high-level inquiry into the fire at Oil India Limited's Intermediate Tank Farm at Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district on November 6, which killed six workers and critically injured another.

In a statement, AITUC state president Munin Mahanta and general secretary Ramen Das questioned Oil India's industrial safety arrangements, maintenance procedures and working conditions of contractual workers. It demanded a government-supervised inquiry, publication of the findings and legal and administrative action against officials and contractors found responsible for negligence or safety violations.

The union also sought adequate compensation for the families of the deceased and permanent employment in Oil India for one eligible member of each family. It urged the company to bear the injured worker's medical expenses until recovery and provide rehabilitation support. It also demanded timely payment of insurance benefits, compensation, wages, provident fund and other statutory entitlements.

AITUC called for comprehensive safety audits across Oil India's installations in Assam, adequate safety equipment, regular training, emergency rescue arrangements and healthcare facilities for permanent and contractual workers. It also sought stricter compliance with work permits and safety protocols during maintenance operations.

The union further demanded disclosure of Oil India's workforce details and records of industrial accidents over the past decade, along with a safety committee featuring workers' representatives. Citing the Baghjan blowout and other incidents, it called for permanent measures to prevent workplace accidents.

AITUC expressed dissatisfaction with what it described as the lack of an adequate response from the Centre and the Assam Government. It said its state committee had approached Oil India's Resident Chief Executive in Duliajan, while its central committee was in touch with the company's chairman and managing director.

The union warned of a nationwide agitation against Oil India if its demands were not addressed.