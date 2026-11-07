Assam: One killed, six injured in explosion and fire at OIL tank farm in Tengakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: One person was killed and six others sustained injuries following an explosion and massive fire at Oil India Limited's (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) at Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district on Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Dutta (45), while five of the injured workers have been identified as Sailen Gogoi (45) of Tengakhat, Tapas Gogoi (40) of Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, Kumud Gogoi (38) of Tengakhat, Golap Dutta (58) of Tengakhat and Indra Gogoi (40) of Tengakhat. The identity of the sixth injured worker is yet to be disclosed.

According to an official update issued by OIL, the incident occurred around 9.05 am when workers were engaged in maintenance activities at the facility. Preliminary information suggests that an accidental mishap during the maintenance operation triggered an explosion, followed by a fire in the crude oil storage area.

Nine workers were reportedly present at the site when the incident occurred. Seven sustained injuries, while two escaped unhurt. Raju Dutta subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The injured workers were shifted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh and OIL Hospital for treatment.

The injured employees were reportedly working for Spectron Engineers Private Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged by OIL for maintenance-related work.

OIL fire service personnel were immediately mobilised to tackle the blaze. Following the incident, Dibrugarh district commissioner (DC) Bikram Kairi, senior superintendent of police Abhijit Gurav and other senior officials visited the site to assess the situation.

The DC said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with firefighting personnel had reached the spot and initiated necessary measures. He confirmed that there was no active fire and the situation had been brought under control.

"The district administration will investigate the cause of the incident and take all necessary measures. We are also taking up the matter with Oil India Limited to ensure that appropriate steps are taken," Kairi said.

He assured that the administration would ensure proper medical treatment for all the injured and provide transportation facilities wherever required. He also appealed to residents of the surrounding areas not to panic, clarifying that there was no need for anyone to evacuate.

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