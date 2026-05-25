AITUC Welcomes ICJ Opinion Affirming Right to Strike as Core Labour Freedom

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) welcomed the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), describing it as a significant development for workers’ rights and trade union movements across the world. The organisation said the court had recognised the right to strike as an integral component of freedom of association under International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 87.

In a statement issued by AITUC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, the organisation said the ruling had brought clarity on long-standing debates surrounding workers’ rights and collective action. It stated that the opinion had rejected arguments questioning whether the right to strike was protected under Convention 87 and had affirmed that such actions formed part of workers’ legitimate activities to defend their interests. AITUC claimed the decision would strengthen labour movements, particularly in countries where workers faced restrictions on industrial action. It said the opinion could have implications for Indian workers as well, especially in the context of concerns raised by trade unions regarding provisions of the Industrial Relations Code.

The organisation also expressed concern over India’s continued non-ratification of ILO Conventions 87 and 98, relating to freedom of association and collective bargaining. It stated that despite India being a founding member of the ILO and a signatory to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the conventions had remained unratified for decades. AITUC urged the government to ratify the conventions without conditions and sought the withdrawal of provisions that, according to the organisation, restricted workers’ rights to protest and strike. It also called for the release of trade union members allegedly arrested during labour actions and demanded restoration of their service-related benefits. The organisation termed the ICJ opinion an important moment for labour movements and called for greater mobilisation and solidarity among workers in support of trade union rights.

Also Read: Assam State Committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) observes May Day, raises workers’ concerns