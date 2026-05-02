Assam State Committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) observes May Day, raises workers’ concerns

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Committee of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) observed International Workers’ Day across the state on Thursday, with flag-hoisting ceremonies, meetings, and rallies highlighting labour rights and global concerns.

In its statement, AITUC said this year’s observance comes at a time of “serious concern” due to both international conflicts and domestic labour issues. The organisation criticised what it described as continued aggression in the Israel-Iran conflict, stating that thousands of workers and civilians are losing their lives every day.

At the national level, AITUC alleged that anti-worker and anti-farmer policies of the central government have worsened the condition of working people. The union pointed out that, even after more than a decade, neither the central nor state governments have announced a statutory minimum wage, forcing labourers to work for low wages.

The trade union also referred to ongoing indefinite protests by workers in places such as Noida, Manesar, Karol Bagh, Barauni Refinery and Panipat, claiming that workers’ anger has reached a breaking point.

This year’s May Day was marked by several key slogans and demands, including stopping US imperialist aggression, ending alleged atrocities on workers, including those in Noida, repealing the Labour Codes, officially declaring a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 for workers by central and state governments, etc.

In Guwahati, red flags were hoishoisted, and programs were organisedmultiple locations. AITUC Assam State President Comrade Munin Mahanta hoisted the flag at the state office, while ceremonies were also held at Fatasil Harijan Colony, Noonmati IOC Marketing, Betkuchi IOC, Lalunggaon, HPC Betkuchi and Fancy Bazar.

Later, workers marched from the AITUC state office to join the joint May Day programme organised by central trade unions and federations in front of BSNL, where floral tributes were paid to martyrs.

Also Read: AITUC Assam Condemns UP Government's Crackdown on Workers in Noida and Manesar, Demands Wage Revision