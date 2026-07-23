AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Announces Rs 2-Crore Relief Plan as Assam Floods Worsen

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has announced flood relief assistance of up to Rs 2 crore for people affected by the ongoing floods in Assam. As an immediate measure, the Ajmal Foundation has released Rs 50 lakh as an emergency relief fund to support flood-affected families. Expressing concern over the worsening flood situation, Ajmal said that several rivers and tributaries across the state are flowing above the danger level, inundating vast areas and affecting thousands of people. To assess the situation on the ground and interact with affected residents, Ajmal is scheduled to visit the flood-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat on Wednesday. The Ajmal Foundation has already begun distributing cooked food, dry rations and other essential relief materials in several flood-affected areas of Upper Assam through its volunteers, he said. Ajmal said the foundation remains committed to extending all possible assistance to flood victims, irrespective of political affiliation. He added that the relief support may be increased from the initial Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore, depending on the extent of the damage and the evolving flood situation.

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