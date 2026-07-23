Central Government to Dispatch Team to Assess Assam Flood Damage

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Centre will soon send an Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess the extensive damage caused by the recent flash floods in the state. The information was shared on social media and Sarma said home minister Amit Shah had contacted him and would evaluate the the extent of damages and ensure the Central government's is determine to assist in restoring livelihood of the people.

The Chief Minister said that the flash floods, which erupted after a cloud burst further up the stream, have hit several parts of Assam, causing complete destruction. He showed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for his firm support with the people of the state in the crisis situation.

Meanwhile, the Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also expressed grief for the loss of lives due to rains/floods in Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and other States. In a post of twitter, he expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, wished the injured a speedy recovery and prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected by the floods.