AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Declares Rs 169 Crore in Assets for Binnakandi Poll Contest

According to the affidavit, Ajmal's assets break down as follows:

Movable assets: approximately Rs 52.43 crore

Immovable assets: approximately Rs 149.12 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 4.45 crore, largely comprising loans from financial institutions

His spouse, Rizwaana Badruddin Ajmal, has declared movable assets worth around Rs 31.08 lakh and immovable assets valued at approximately Rs 6.82 lakh.