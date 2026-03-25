AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Declares Rs 169 Crore in Assets for Binnakandi Poll Contest

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, who is contesting the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from the Binnakandi seat, has declared total assets worth more than Rs 169 crore in his election affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers.
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According to the affidavit, Ajmal's assets break down as follows:
Movable assets: approximately Rs 52.43 crore
Immovable assets: approximately Rs 149.12 crore
Total liabilities: Rs 4.45 crore, largely comprising loans from financial institutions
His spouse, Rizwaana Badruddin Ajmal, has declared movable assets worth around Rs 31.08 lakh and immovable assets valued at approximately Rs 6.82 lakh.
On the income front, Ajmal reported earnings of approximately Rs 3.21 crore for the financial year 2024-25.
His spouse declared an income of Rs 49,950 during the same period.
A comparison of Ajmal's past election affidavits reveals a sharp and consistent rise in his declared net worth over the last ten years.
Around 2014 Lok Sabha elections: Total assets in the range of Rs 44–50 crore
2019 Lok Sabha elections: Total assets rose to approximately Rs 78–90 crore — nearly double within five years
2026 Assembly elections: Total assets now exceed Rs 169 crore — more than three times his declared wealth from a decade ago
The growth has been driven primarily by a significant increase in immovable assets, which now account for around Rs 149 crore of his total declared portfolio.
According to annexures filed with the affidavit, Ajmal's investments are spread across real estate, business interests, shares, and various financial instruments.
The steady accumulation of immovable assets has been the dominant driver of wealth growth across successive affidavit disclosures.