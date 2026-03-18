Badruddin Ajmal to contest Binnakandi constituency, AIUDF releases 2nd list

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has announced its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026.

AIUDF president MP Badruddin Ajmal will contest from the Binnakandi constituency. The other AIUDF candidates are Hafiz Bashir Ahmed from Goalpara East, Nazrul Hoque from Dhubri, Mazibur Rahman from Dalgaon, Ashraful Hussain from Chenga, Abdul Aziz from Samaguri, Shihab Uddin from Karimganj South, Imdad Hussain from Chamaria, Jamsher Talukdar from Golakganj, Musukha Basumatary from Bijni, Mukut Das from Raha (SC), and Dr Anup Kumar Das Talukdar from Ramkrishna Nagar (SC).

Earlier, on March 9, AIUDF had announced candidates for nine Legislative Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam resigned from the AIUDF today; and the party suspended his for six years.

Also Read: AIUDF president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal urges CM to suspend evictions