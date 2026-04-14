AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Extends Rongali Bihu Greetings, Calls for Peace and Brotherhood

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has extended warm greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

In a press statement issued to the media, AIUDF president and former MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said that the enthusiasm, joy, and festive spirit of Bihu should translate into peace, harmony, and a deeper sense of brotherhood across society.

Ajmal conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

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