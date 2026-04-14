Guwahati

AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Extends Rongali Bihu Greetings, Calls for Peace and Brotherhood

AIUDF president and former MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has extended Rongali Bihu greetings to the people of Assam, expressing hope that the festival's spirit brings peace, harmony, and brotherhood to society.
Rongali Bihu
Published on

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has extended warm greetings to the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

In a press statement issued to the media, AIUDF president and former MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal said that the enthusiasm, joy, and festive spirit of Bihu should translate into peace, harmony, and a deeper sense of brotherhood across society.

Ajmal conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all the people of Assam on the occasion of Rongali Bihu.

Also Read: Demow gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu after Assam Assembly polls

AIUDF
Rongali Bihu

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com