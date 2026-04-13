Demow gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu after Assam Assembly polls

A Correspondent

DEMOW: With the end of the polling for the 2026 Assembly Election, the people of Demow and its surrounding areas are geared up to celebrate Rongali Bihu. The sounds of dhol, pepa, and gagana have started. With one day left for the Rongali Bihu festivities to commence, women are seen busy making delicious Bihu items such as til pitha, tel pitha, coconut ladoo, cake, and other items for Bihu. On Sunday, people were seen thronging the markets in Demow to buy new clothes. The commodities required for the Goru Bihu were available in the Rajmai Sunday weekly bazaar near Demow, and people were seen buying the commodities from the bazaar on Sunday. The weather was rainy on Sunday in Demow, and there were lots of customers in grocery stores and clothing shops. Due to the rain, people face problems when shopping.

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