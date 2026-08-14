AIUDF fields Rejaul Karim Sarkar for Nagaon LS bypoll, rules out alliance with Congress

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) named Rejaul Karim Sarkar as its candidate for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, making it clear that the party will contest the seat independently and will not enter into an electoral alliance with the Congress.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal said the party had no plans to reach an electoral understanding with the Congress, accusing the grand old party of having “destroyed” Assam and the country. He further alleged that the Congress was the “B-team” of the BJP.

“Rejaul Karim will be the AIUDF candidate. We will not ally with Congress. They have destroyed the country and the state.” Ajmal said. Accepting the nomination, Rejaul Karim Sarkar said he would work closely with the party leadership and grassroots workers to secure victory in the by-election. He also said AIUDF workers had wanted Ajmal himself to contest the election.

Sarkar also challenged the Congress to support the AIUDF candidate if it was genuinely committed to defeating the BJP. He said the AIUDF had already finalised its candidate, while the Congress was likely to take more time to decide on its nominee.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the parliamentary seat and the party ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly election. Bordoloi later joined the BJP, contested the Dispur Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket and won.

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