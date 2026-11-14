AIUDF Mourns Kaziranga Tragedy, Offers Condolences to Victims' Families

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has expressed grief over the accident involving a Traveller vehicle and a truck at Rongajan in Kaziranga on November 13. In a statement, AIUDF president and Binnakandi MLA Maulana Badruddin Ajmal described the accident as unfortunate and distressing.

Ajmal expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The AIUDF president wished those injured in the accident a speedy recovery.