Guwahati

AIUDF Mourns Kaziranga Tragedy, Offers Condolences to Victims' Families

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has expressed grief over the accident involving a Traveller vehicle and a truck at Rongajan in Kaziranga on November 13.
Kaziranga Road Accident: At Least 23 Killed in Golaghat
Kaziranga Road Accident Kills 23 as Minibus Collides With Container Truck
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has expressed grief over the accident involving a Traveller vehicle and a truck at Rongajan in Kaziranga on November 13. In a statement, AIUDF president and Binnakandi MLA Maulana Badruddin Ajmal described the accident as unfortunate and distressing.

Ajmal expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. The AIUDF president wished those injured in the accident a speedy recovery.

Kaziranga Road Accident: At Least 23 Killed in Golaghat
Kaziranga Accident Update : At Least 23 Killed in Minibus-Truck Collision
AIUDF
Kaziranga