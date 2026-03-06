AIUDF Suspends Two MLAs and District President for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

According to the party, its central committee had been closely monitoring the activities of the three leaders for some time before taking action.

The party leadership claimed that reports indicated the leaders were actively supporting another political party and were preparing to formally join it — prompting the six-year suspension from primary membership.

The development is notable given that Karim Uddin Barbhuiya's name had recently surfaced in connection with signing the Rajya Sabha nomination papers of UPPL chief Pramod Boro, alongside two other AIUDF MLAs.