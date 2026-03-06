AIUDF Suspends Two MLAs and District President for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has suspended three senior leaders — including two sitting MLAs — for six years on charges of anti-party activities and allegedly extending support to a rival political party.
The decision was taken by the party's central leadership and communicated through an official statement.
Also Read: Assam Assembly: AIUDF Stages Walkout on Miyan Issue
The three leaders suspended from the primary membership of the AIUDF are Karim Uddin Barbhuiya (also known as Saju), AIUDF vice-president and MLA from Sribhumi (Karimganj); Abdul Aziz, MLA from Badarpur; and Sahabul Islam Choudhury, AIUDF district president for Sribhumi (Karimganj).
According to the party, its central committee had been closely monitoring the activities of the three leaders for some time before taking action.
The party leadership claimed that reports indicated the leaders were actively supporting another political party and were preparing to formally join it — prompting the six-year suspension from primary membership.
The development is notable given that Karim Uddin Barbhuiya's name had recently surfaced in connection with signing the Rajya Sabha nomination papers of UPPL chief Pramod Boro, alongside two other AIUDF MLAs.