AIUDF to Field 35 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election

We will fare better than Congress: Ajmal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The AIUDF has decided to field candidates in 35 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) in the Assam Assembly election in 2026.

The party said this at today's district and block-level review meeting held in Guwahati on strengthening party organizations. The party entrusted its president, Badruddin Ajmal, to decide the possible formation of a third front minus the Congress in Assam. Most of the AIUDF leaders in today's meeting expressed their opposition to any alliance with the Congress.

Speaking to the media, Ajmal said the party is preparing to contest 35 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in 2026, asserting that the AIUDF will fare better than the Congress.

Ajmal said that party workers had already been mobilized on the ground and expressed confidence following the political outcomes in Bihar.

"All of our party workers are in fields, as there is a good chance. This time, we will contest for 35 seats. However, there will be a few plus-minuses. Talks are also going on with Owaisi-led AIMIM and the UDF of Kerala as well," he said.

