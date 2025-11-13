Several former AIUDF and BJP leaders join Congress in Barak Valley

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Congress in the Barak Valley got a boost as a good number of leaders as well as cadres joined the party. In Cachar, at least 72 people enrolled themselves in Congress. On the other hand, in Sribhumi, Azizur Rahman, former District President of the AIUDF, returned to his old party after 35 years. Rahman had left the Congress and joined the AGP during the regional party’s glory days. He was also made the District President by the then AGP leadership. However, Rahman subsequently moved to the AIUDF and played a significant role in making the party stronger in the border district. Former AIUDF MLA from South Karimganj Aziz Khan also joined the Congress. On the other hand, former BJP MLA from Patharkandi Kartik Sena Sinha too had joined Congress in October.

