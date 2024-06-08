AIUDF to Review Debacle in Lok Sabha Poll; Acknowledges People's Mandate, Plans District-wise Review Committees

GUWAHATI: The AIUDF will review the reasons for its debacle in the Lok Sabha poll this year.

Speaking to the media at its party office here today, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who holds the general secretary post of the party, said, "We fielded three candidates in the Lok Sabha poll. We need to review the reasons as to why the people of Assam have not voted in our favour. We have accepted the mandate of the people of the state. We have also accepted our defeat. We accept that our support base among the minority people of the state has come down. We might have made mistakes somewhere, for which the people of the state have rejected us. We will go to the masses and learn from our mistakes. We will form review committees in each district of the state. We welcome the winners in this Lok Sabha poll. We hope they work for the interest of the state and play a strong role on the floor of the parliament."

