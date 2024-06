Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An illicit affair led to the murder of a woman in an apartment in the Kalapahar locality of the city. The husband, Sanjay Kanu, allegedly strangled his wife, Charita Kanu, to death after she learned about his illicit affair. The husband reportedly informed his mother-in-law about the incident over the phone after committing the murder.

