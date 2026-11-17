STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has urged Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure permanent rehabilitation of families displaced by eviction drives and suspend further drives until alternative arrangements are made.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the party highlighted the plight of families evicted in Nagaon, Hojai, Goalpara, Dhubri, Kamrup, Golaghat, Morigaon and Nalbari, including those recently displaced at Alamganj in Dhubri. It claimed many affected families were Indian citizens who had lost their ancestral homes and agricultural land to riverbank erosion.

The AIUDF demanded a land-for-land rehabilitation policy, adequate compensation and immediate admission of children from evicted families to nearby schools. It cited their right to education under Article 21A of the Constitution and the Right to Education Act, 2009.

The party also urged the government to exclude Baladmari Part-V and Part-II under Balijana Revenue Circle, and Helapakhari and Rakshasini under Matia Revenue Circle, from the proposed industrial area in Goalpara. It said the villages contained ancestral agricultural land, schools, religious institutions and burial and cremation grounds, and suggested using unused government fallow land for industrial development.