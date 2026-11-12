Gauhati High Court Directs Assam Government to Ensure Rehabilitation and Compensation for Evicted Families

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on 12th November, has issued an important directive to the Assam government, asking it to take immediate steps to ensure the rehabilitation, resettlement and compensation of families affected by eviction drives across the state.

The directive applies to families evicted from Hasila Beel in Goalpara district, Bongora in Kamrup district and Kachua in Nagaon district. The court has asked the state government to seriously consider the concerns of the displaced families and take necessary measures to provide them with adequate rehabilitation and compensation.

A Division Bench headed by Justice Debashis Baruah has directed the Assam government to submit an affidavit by 16th December , detailing the proposed measures for compensating and rehabilitating the affected families.

The court has also asked the government to consult the displaced families, understand their grievances and explore appropriate rehabilitation and compensation measures through new schemes and plans.

After the court's directive, attention will now be on the steps taken by the state government to ensure relief and rehabilitation for the affected families.