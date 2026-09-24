Ajay Devgn inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers’ revamped Guwahati showrooms, brand announces launch offers

GUWAHATI: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India's most trusted and leading jewellery companies, today launched its redesigned showrooms at Lachit Nagar and A.T. Road, Guwahati. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn inaugurated the showrooms, which aims to further strengthen the brand's presence in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn said, "I am truly delighted to be part of the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers redesigned showrooms in Guwahati. It is an honour to represent a brand that has consistently championed trust, transparency, and a strong customer-first philosophy. I am confident that patrons in this city will extend their warmth and support to Kalyan Jewellers while appreciating the brand's exceptional service standards and its diverse range of exquisite jewellery collections."

Commenting on the launch, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, "We are delighted to announce our newly revamped showrooms in Guwahati. At Kalyan Jewellers, we have consistently worked towards reinventing the shopping experience, from expanding the existing product portfolio to taking major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem. We would also like to thank our patrons in the region for their constant support and faith in Kalyan Jewellers. We promise to continue working towards offering the best to our customers and will stay true to the company's core values of trust and transparency in times to come."

Celebrating the launch, Kalyan Jewellers has announced 30% off on making charges* and 0% deduction on old gold exchange. Additionally, customers will benefit from Kalyan's Special Gold Board Rate, ensuring the most competitive and transparent gold prices in the market, consistent across all company showrooms.

All jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS-hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. In addition, patrons will receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing gold purity, free lifetime maintenance, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies reaffirming the brand's commitment to trust and transparency, stated a press release.

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