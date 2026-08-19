Ajit Barua Birth Centenary Celebrations to Conclude Today at Dispur College

Guwahati: The year-long birth centenary celebrations of Ajit Barua, one of the foremost modernist poets, novelists, critics, and translators of modern Assamese literature, will conclude on August 19 at Dispur College. The programme will begin at 3 p.m.

Organised by the Ajit Barua Anuragi Samaj in collaboration with Dispur College, the closing ceremony of the Ajit Barua Birth Centenary celebrations will be graced by eminent physicist, former Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, writer, theatre personality and elocutionist Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury as the Guest of Honour. On the occasion, the 11th Annual Ajit Barua Memorial Lecture, 2026 will be delivered by eminent critic and former Head of the Department of English, Dibrugarh University, Dr. Pona Mahanta. The programme will also feature performances by acclaimed elocutionist, theatre personality and announcer Abani Bora and Meldy Patgiri, a press release said.

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