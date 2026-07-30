AXX’s Bhupen Hazarika centenary event concludes in Agartala

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The two-day literary and cultural programme organised by the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), in collaboration with the Brahmaputra-Gomati Research Centre, to mark the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika concluded in Agartala on Tuesday. The concluding session, held at the Agartala Press Club, was presided over by Sabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, who said that remembering Dr Hazarika meant remembering the artistic spirit of the Assamese nation. The Brahmaputra and the Gomati, he said, were not merely rivers but carriers of a shared civilisational current that had bound the Northeast together.

The session opened with the invocatory song 'Chiro Chenehi Mor Bhasha Janani,' performed by members of the Tripura Assam Association. Subrata Chakraborty, Vice-President of the Cultural Committee of the ITI Department, Government of Tripura, said that Dr Hazarika was dear to the people of Tripura and it was a matter of pride for the state to honour him on his centenary in Agartala. Animesh Deb Verma, Director of the Higher Education Department, Government of Tripura, was the chief guest. Vinod Kumar Mishra, Dean of Tripura University, Padum Rajkhowa, Vice-President of the Xabha, and Lakshya Jyoti Goswami, General Secretary of the Tripura Assam Association, spoke as guests of honour. Sabha Principal Secretary Debojit Bora said that the event aimed to strengthen intellectual and academic cooperation between Assam and Tripura, noting that despite Assam reeling under floods, the programme was held to consolidate the linguistic, literary, and cultural bonds between the two states.

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