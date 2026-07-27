Ajmal seeks Rs 10,000-crore special central package for Assam flood relief

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIUDF president and Binnakandi MLA Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India, urging the Centre to sanction a Rs 10,000 crore special financial assistance package for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in Assam’s flood-affected areas.

In the memorandum, Ajmal highlighted the unprecedented flood situation that has severely impacted Assam, stating that more than one million people across 11 districts have been affected. He said the floods have claimed over 50 lives, left many people missing and caused widespread devastation, particularly in Upper Assam.

Ajmal noted that the worst-affected districts include Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, while AIUDF leaders have personally visited flood-hit areas in Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and Binnakandi in Hojai district to assess the suffering of affected residents.

Describing the disaster as a humanitarian, economic and environmental crisis, Ajmal said the floods have destroyed standing paddy crops, submerged vast stretches of farmland and severely affected farmers’ livelihoods. Educational institutions have also been disrupted, while damage to transport infrastructure has left several remote villages cut off.

The memorandum further warned of growing public health concerns due to contaminated drinking water and poor sanitation, increasing the risk of water-borne and infectious diseases. Ajmal stressed the urgent need for medical care and nutritional support for children, pregnant women, elderly people and other vulnerable groups.

Seeking immediate intervention from the Prime Minister, Ajmal demanded an Rs 10,000 crore special package to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

He also called for strengthening flood-control measures, riverbank erosion protection works, disaster-resilient infrastructure, and restoration of drinking water supply, sanitation and other essential public services.

Also Read: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Announces Rs 2-Crore Relief Plan as Assam Floods Worsen