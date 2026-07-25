Ajmal urges Assam CM to ramp up medical aid and essential services in flood-hit districts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: AIUDF President and BinnaKandi MLA Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Friday submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to ensure adequate deployment of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, essential services, child nutrition and animal fodder in the flood-affected areas of the state.

In the memorandum, Ajmal expressed deep concern over the worsening flood situation in several parts of Assam. Referring to his recent visits to the flood-hit districts of Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo and BinnaKandi constituency, he said he had witnessed firsthand the immense suffering of affected families.

Ajmal stated that the floods have caused widespread humanitarian, economic and environmental devastation. Thousands of families have been displaced and are currently taking shelter in relief camps, while several people have lost their lives and many remain missing. Large stretches of agricultural land have been submerged, destroying standing paddy crops and severely affecting farmers’ livelihoods. Road and railway connectivity has also suffered extensive damage, leaving many remote villages cut off and disrupting educational institutions and normal life.

The AIUDF leader also highlighted serious public health concerns arising from contaminated drinking water and poor sanitation, warning of possible outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid. He stressed that children, pregnant women, the elderly and other vulnerable groups require immediate medical attention and nutritional support.

Ajmal urged the Chief Minister to direct all concerned departments to intensify relief and rehabilitation efforts. He specifically called upon the Health Department to deploy adequate numbers of doctors, paramedical personnel, mobile medical teams, ambulances and essential medicines across all flood-affected villages and relief camps.

He also sought uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water, baby food, sanitation materials, mosquito-control measures and hygiene kits. Additionally, he appealed to the departments of Health, Revenue, Public Health Engineering, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs (PDS), Disaster Management, Animal Husbandry and other agencies to ensure timely rescue operations, uninterrupted relief distribution, protection of human and livestock lives, and restoration of essential services.

While appreciating the proactive measures already taken by the state government, district administrations and frontline workers, Ajmal said the ongoing relief operations need to be further strengthened and accelerated to ensure that no flood-affected person is deprived of healthcare, food, shelter, safe drinking water, sanitation or other basic necessities.

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