AJP Chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi Demands War-Footing Flood Relief in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi, has expressed deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating flood situation in Assam and urged the state government to launch rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

In a statement, Gogoi said the flood situation has become extremely severe, with several areas witnessing unprecedented inundation. He claimed that many of the affected regions had never experienced such devastating floods before. According to him, the disaster has resulted in multiple deaths, while several people remain missing and communication has been disrupted in many places.

He alleged that the government’s response has been inadequate, stating that agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) should be carrying out extensive rescue operations and ensuring the timely supply of food and other essential relief materials, but that the response has fallen short of expectations.

Gogoi also called on the government to make immediate arrangements for the rehabilitation of flood-affected families alongside the ongoing relief efforts. He urged the state administration to adopt a well-planned strategy and take urgent, war-footing measures to rescue and assist people stranded in flood-hit areas.

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