Assam Pradesh Congress Committee launches statewide survey on urban flooding

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched a statewide survey to assess the impact of severe artificial flooding and waterlogging in urban areas across the state. The initiative has been undertaken on the directions of APCC President and Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

In a statement, APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Barua said all District Congress Committees (DCCs) had been instructed to conduct on-the-ground assessments in flood-affected towns, municipal corporations and municipal board areas within their respective districts.

The survey will be carried out jointly by the District Congress Committees, with the participation of the Block Congress Committees, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal and other party wings. Teams have been asked to visit every ward under municipal bodies and interact with senior citizens, traders, shopkeepers, temple and namghar management committees, and residents affected by waterlogging.

The exercise aims to collect detailed information on the causes of urban flooding, its impact on daily life, and the health problems faced by residents due to prolonged waterlogging.

In addition to documenting the situation, the APCC has directed district units to distribute essential relief materials to families affected by flooding and waterlogging. District Congress presidents have also been instructed to submit detailed reports, along with photographs, to the party’s state headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan after completing the survey and relief activities.

Meanwhile, in view of the worsening flood situation in Upper Assam, Gaurav Gogoi is scheduled to arrive in Jorhat directly from New Delhi on July 21 after attending the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. During his two-day visit on July 21 and 22, he will inspect flood-affected areas in Jorhat and Sivasagar districts, interact with affected residents, and review the situation before returning to New Delhi on the afternoon of July 22.

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