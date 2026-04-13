AJP Condemns Police Summoning of Candidate Kunki Chowdhury, Alleges BJP Using Police for Political Vendetta

The summoning of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury by the police has triggered a sharp political controversy in Assam, with the party's leadership hitting out at what it describes as deliberate harassment of opposition candidates during the ongoing election period.
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi condemned the move strongly, terming it "surprising and unfortunate" and alleging that it reflects growing political pressure being exerted on opposition figures.
In a joint statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the police action against Kunki Chowdhury and other party members amounts to "nothing but political vendetta."
Gogoi alleged that the incident is not merely an administrative matter but is indicative of what he called "the BJP's repressive approach undermining democracy in Assam."
The leaders also pointed out that the incident is particularly concerning given that the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force and the police are directly under the supervision of the Election Commission during this period.
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The party has formally approached the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, demanding appropriate action against the police personnel allegedly acting under political influence.
AJP leaders maintained that the allegations against Chowdhury of violating the Model Code of Conduct by entering a polling station are entirely baseless, noting that election rules clearly give candidates the right and freedom to enter polling stations.
The AJP leadership also alleged that the incidents are not isolated, claiming that in several constituencies — including Khowang — there have been systematic attempts to harass party candidates and supporters through the police, purportedly at the behest of the ruling government.
The party has called for immediate intervention to ensure a free and fair electoral environment for all candidates.