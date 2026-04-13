AJP Condemns Police Summoning of Candidate Kunki Chowdhury, Alleges BJP Using Police for Political Vendetta

The summoning of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Chowdhury by the police has triggered a sharp political controversy in Assam, with the party's leadership hitting out at what it describes as deliberate harassment of opposition candidates during the ongoing election period.

AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi condemned the move strongly, terming it "surprising and unfortunate" and alleging that it reflects growing political pressure being exerted on opposition figures.

AJP Calls It "Political Vendetta"

In a joint statement, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said the police action against Kunki Chowdhury and other party members amounts to "nothing but political vendetta."

Gogoi alleged that the incident is not merely an administrative matter but is indicative of what he called "the BJP's repressive approach undermining democracy in Assam."

The leaders also pointed out that the incident is particularly concerning given that the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force and the police are directly under the supervision of the Election Commission during this period.

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