Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) demands probe into alleged ADRE recruitment scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has demanded a high-level investigation into alleged large-scale irregularities in the ADRE recruitment process, terming the developments “unfortunate and deeply concerning.”

In a statement, the party alleged that attempts were made to secure reserved posts through the use of forged documents. According to departmental authorities, 98 candidates have already been declared ineligible, and cases will be registered against those found attempting fraud.

Based on complaints against 123 candidates, a fresh round of document verification was conducted under the direction of the Welfare of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Department. During the verification process, 25 candidates failed to appear, 21 were able to produce adequate documentation, while 24 candidates could not submit complete documents. The party said these findings have raised serious questions about the transparency and credibility of the recruitment process.

AJP also flagged what it described as a “highly alarming and serious allegation” — that in the name of ADRE recruitment, the rightful opportunities of Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities may have been diverted to “outsiders.” The party referred to allegations that 108 individuals from the Bihari community were appointed under the Tea Tribes quota, further deepening suspicion around the process.

The party questioned how, at a time when educated youths from the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities are struggling to secure employment, such alleged irregularities could occur in reserved posts. It also raised concerns about whether an organized network operated behind the scenes and under whose patronage the alleged anomalies took place.

The AJP asserted that misuse of reservation policies and denial of opportunities to deserving candidates would not be tolerated under any circumstances. It urged the government to take strict and exemplary action against all those found involved.

